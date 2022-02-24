SC State University ends contract of Women’s Basketball Coach

ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University announced Thursday the decision to end the contract of women’s head basketball coach Audra Smith, effective immediately. Associate Head Coach Ervin Monier has been named interim head women’s basketball coach.

“We would like to thank Coach Smith for her dedication to our student-athletes and for the hard work she has committed to the women’s basketball program,” said Director of Athletics Stacy Danley. “We wish her and her family well.”

Smith, who was in her third season at the helm of the women’s basketball program, led the Lady Bulldogs to a 23-64 overall and a 4-21 record this season. Three games remain in the regular season.

The university will begin a national search for Smith’s replacement.

