SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officials respond to accident at Holly Hill airport; reports of pilot trapped

File photo of emergency lights
File photo of emergency lights(KTTC)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are responding to an accident at the airport in Holly Hill.

One of the hangar owners called 911 and initially stated that a plane crashed and that the pilot was trapped, according to Town officials.

At this time, officials could not say if, or how bad any injuries may be, or how bad the damage is.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
CPD investigating shooting, two injured
Branham is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.
Months of investigation lead to arrest of man by Kershaw Co. deputies after deadly argument
File photo of someone pointing a gun
Man arrested on drug charges near Broad River Road prison complex
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men found guilty in Holly Hill quadruple homicide
Police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another
Sumter police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 1,005 new cases Thursday
File Photo
Arrest made in connection with deadly Columbia club shooting
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warming up today and Friday, then cooling off for the weekend with some rain Sunday
File photo of kickball (Source:WALB)
Columbia adult sports leagues registration opens