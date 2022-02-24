SkyView
Leesville man faces heavy equipment theft charges

Deputies arrested Mooneyham at his home after finding the stolen items and meth. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County is facing multiple charges in connection with the theft of construction equipment.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Taylor Mooneyham, 31, is charged with receiving stolen goods, operation of a “chop shop,” possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to distribute meth.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says this case started when the department received a call from a crew member doing work at a site on the corner of Oscar Price and Calks Ferry roads, and a $58,000 value tractor was reported stolen.

The tractor was tracked to Mooneyham’s home, according to Koon.

Investigators found the stolen tractor behind a shop at Mooneyham’s home Wednesday.

“They also found other stolen property there with identification marks removed, which led to the chop shop charge. A stolen rifle was found inside Mooneyham’s home,” Koon said.

Almost two grams of meth, glass smoking pipes, scales, and small plastic baggies were found in a vehicle at Mooneyham’s home as well, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Mooneyham at his home after finding the stolen items and meth and he is now being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

