Irmo High School administration provides update on the NEST, says discipline referrals are down

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - In the two weeks since the NEST was implemented at Irmo High School, the administration says the program is yielding positive results and reducing conflict on school grounds.

The NEST is Irmo High’s special academy for students with the greatest behavioral needs.

According to Lexington-Richland School District 5 Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross and school administration, there was a plan in place to stand up a program like the NEST prior to controversies at the school, but those developments accelerated the rollout.

These issues include recurring fights, a shooting on January 31 at the River Oaks Apartments that the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said may have been related to issues at the school, and allegations of sexual assault that led students to walk out in protest on February 9.

WIS asked Irmo High Assistant Principal Kyle Yobs on Wednesday why administrators set up this academy at the school when the district already has an alternative school called the Academy for Success where students are referred for disciplinary reasons.

“We can’t just ship kids out, and these kids aren’t bad kids, they’re just deficit in one of those areas: academics, attendance or behavior,” he said. “And we don’t want to just go, ‘Okay, well we don’t want to deal with you.’ We want to love and nurture and support those kids here on campus because we have the resources and the availability to do so.”

50 students are currently enrolled in the NEST, the majority of whom are ninth and tenth graders. Irmo High administration says it could accommodate up to 60 or 70 students Yobs said many NEST students are experiencing issues with a combination of academics, attendance and behavior. Nearly all of these students are failing at least one class, and some are failing seven of the eight classes offered.

Participating students have access to consistent support from clinical counselors, a dedicated expectation coach or hall monitor, smaller class sizes, shorter class periods, and individualized instruction.

As far as results, district officials say the number of total discipline referrals at the school is down 33 percent in the last two weeks.

Irmo High had more than 2500 discipline referrals for the entire school year when the NEST started.

It is now experiencing its lowest monthly referral total since August. The school had an average of more than 15 referrals per day during that month, and that number is now below 13 for the month of February.

Additionally, administrators say they have been able to stop conflicts from escalating with the added supervision that the NEST provides.

“We had a lot of kids that had issues before they arrived into the NEST that we were able to sit down and facilitate conversations between those particular students and squash problems that could have led to a fight at lunchtime or a fight before or after school or things like that,” Yobs said.

Among the students enrolled in the NEST, attendance and grades have improved in the first two weeks of the academy, the administration says.

Yobs added that a number of teachers, students, and administrators have remarked that the school has been “a lot quieter” in the last two weeks.

The NEST requires 5 full-time teachers. The school is still in need of a full-time math teacher for the program.

“We’ve been doing that by committee,” Yobs said. “All of our other math teachers have jumped in and are teaching one block. So our math department has really stepped up and helped out a lot, making sure that we have somebody in there and those kids are getting what they need.”

WIS asked Yobs whether any teachers have left the NEST since it began, and he said, “Not that I can speak of.”

While some teachers in the academy are not certified, district officials say they are working towards that certification through the state’s PACE program.

Yobs said investment in these children’s futures should go beyond the confines of the classroom.

“The community support is immeasurable because whatever issues happen in the community, they then turn around and happen here,” he said. “So if the community can help us and we can help the community, that symbiotic relationship is crucial to the success of Irmo and Irmo High School.”

According to the administration, the long-term plan for the NEST is to work in concert with Irmo Middle School to identify students with behavioral needs before they reach high school.

