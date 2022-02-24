First Alert Forecast: Tracking more warm weather Friday, then cooler weather Saturday and Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking much cooler weather on the way!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. It will be mild. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

· We’re tracking another warm day for Friday. High temperatures will warm into the low 80s.

· Don’t get used to the warm weather though. Much cooler weather pushes in this weekend.

· Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday, then the middle 50s by Sunday. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 60s by Monday.

· Scattered showers are in your forecast for Sunday (50-60% chance). The sunshine returns on Monday.

First Alert Weather Story:

We shattered our record high temperature this afternoon. In fact, highs reached 85 degrees at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The old record was 83 degrees set back in 2018.

We’ll have another warm day for your Friday. Then, by the weekend, we’ll see much cooler weather briefly settling in.

Tonight, we’ll see temperatures dropping into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Your Friday will be warm and windy. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. The current record high is 82 degrees set back in 1930, so we’ll be near another record high by the afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Don’t get used to the warm weather though. Much cooler weather pushes in by the weekend behind a cold front.

Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry.

Your Sunday will be a tad cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. We’ll see scattered showers Sunday. Rain chances are around 50-60%

By Monday, highs will be in the low 60s. More 60s are in your forecast by Tuesday. We’ll be back in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy Skies. Mild. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Still Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A Cooler Day. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50-60%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs near 70.

