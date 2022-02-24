SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CPD: Columbia chuch vandalized by 8, 9, 10 year-olds

A church in Columbia vandalized multiple times over the past two months.
A church in Columbia vandalized multiple times over the past two months.(WIS)
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A church in Columbia vandalized multiple times over the past two months.

Bell Memorial Baptist Church was vandalized at the end of December and then again in early January.

Three children all under the age of 11 are responsible, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Shattered windows, broken chandeliers, and a shredded bible were all found at the church off Farrow Rd.

“I was just stunned by the amount of damage,” Bruce Trezevant with Project Unity USA said.

The kids eventually were turned into CPD by relatives after they saw a security video posted online.

Columbia Police say they recommend the eight, nine, and ten-year-old involved to help clean up the damage caused at an upcoming community event.

“Locking them up is not always the answer, they are young enough that they can learn right from wrong and can get some guidance,” Trezevant said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that a deadly house fire in Forest Acres...
Fire Marshal: Deadly Forest Acres house fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
CPD investigating shooting, two injured
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg native’s mysterious death leaves family with questions
Police lights
Coroner identifies person killed in Newberry single-vehicle crash
File photo of students in school.
DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares

Latest News

In the two weeks since the NEST was implemented at Irmo High School, administration says the...
Irmo High School administration provides update on the NEST, says discipline referrals are down
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men found guilty in Holly Hill quadruple homicide
A new bill designed to crack down on drivers using phones while behind the wheel will advance...
SC Senate advances hands-free driving bill
Amy Sutherland, the mother of Jamal Sutherland, spoke at a news conference Wednesday at the...
Jamal Sutherland’s parents push for passage of excessive use of force, hate crime bills