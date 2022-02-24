CPD: Columbia chuch vandalized by 8, 9, 10 year-olds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A church in Columbia vandalized multiple times over the past two months.

Bell Memorial Baptist Church was vandalized at the end of December and then again in early January.

Three children all under the age of 11 are responsible, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Shattered windows, broken chandeliers, and a shredded bible were all found at the church off Farrow Rd.

“I was just stunned by the amount of damage,” Bruce Trezevant with Project Unity USA said.

The kids eventually were turned into CPD by relatives after they saw a security video posted online.

Columbia Police say they recommend the eight, nine, and ten-year-old involved to help clean up the damage caused at an upcoming community event.

“Locking them up is not always the answer, they are young enough that they can learn right from wrong and can get some guidance,” Trezevant said.

