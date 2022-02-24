SkyView
Conway man accused of threatening 10-year-old on school bus arrested

Corey Grissett
Corey Grissett(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested the Conway man accused of threatening a student on a school bus.

Police said Corey Grissett, 36, was wanted on several charges for an incident that happened on Feb. 16 around Boundary Street and Duckett Street.

Grissett allegedly got on a school bus after his children got off and threatened a 10-year-old.

Officers were later told Grissett’s child and another student got into a physical altercation earlier that day. When picking up his son from the bus stop, Grissett was reportedly heard asking him who else was involved in the fight.

Police said when his son pointed out another student, Grissett allegedly told his son to fight the other student. The bus driver reportedly told Grissett to get off the bus but was ignored. The two eventually exited the bus.

According to police, Grissett then followed the bus in a gold-colored vehicle after exiting.

The child was reportedly so afraid that he wouldn’t leave the bus until they arrived back at the school, where he was helped off by an administrator.

Grissett denied being on the bus, but police said he was shown on video footage boarding the bus as reported.

The assistant principal at the school later revealed that the child Grissett was upset at was not involved in the altercation with their son.

Online records show Grissett was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Grissett is charged with interfering with a school bus, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, breach of peace, third-degree assault and battery, and contempt of family court.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

