Columbia adult sports leagues registration opens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Registration for the City of Columbia’s adult sports leagues has opened up.

You can register for the following:

Adult Kickball (Coed and Women’s Leagues)

AGES: 18 and older

FEE: $300 per team (coed league) and $150 per team (women’s league)

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Sunday, February 27

SEASON: Begins Monday, Monday, March 14

Adult Softball (Men’s and Coed Leagues)

AGES: 18 and older

FEE: $300 per team

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Sunday, February 27

SEASON: Begins Monday, March 14

Registration ends on Sunday (February 27), according to officials.

Registration forms are available online or at any city recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 1111 Recreation Drive.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.