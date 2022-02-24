SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia adult sports leagues registration opens

File photo of kickball (Source:WALB)
File photo of kickball (Source:WALB)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Registration for the City of Columbia’s adult sports leagues has opened up.

You can register for the following:

Adult Kickball (Coed and Women’s Leagues)

AGES: 18 and older

FEE: $300 per team (coed league) and $150 per team (women’s league)

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Sunday, February 27

SEASON: Begins Monday, Monday, March 14

Adult Softball (Men’s and Coed Leagues)

AGES: 18 and older

FEE: $300 per team

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Sunday, February 27

SEASON: Begins Monday, March 14

Registration ends on Sunday (February 27), according to officials.

Registration forms are available online or at any city recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 1111 Recreation Drive.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
CPD investigating shooting, two injured
Branham is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.
Months of investigation lead to arrest of man by Kershaw Co. deputies after deadly argument
File photo of someone pointing a gun
Man arrested on drug charges near Broad River Road prison complex
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Luther Smith (left),...
Three men found guilty in Holly Hill quadruple homicide
Police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another
Sumter police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another

Latest News

Gullah Geechee heritage
Awareness: Honoring icons of Black History
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Wild About Recycling
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Wild About Recycling
Talkin' Trash Tuesday- Wild about Recycling
Talkin' Trash Tuesday- Wild about Recycling
Daniel Vance, 16, and his foster sister. A poster for the event Daniel is hosting.
Midlands student holds basketball tournament to benefit youth homelessness