Columbia adult sports leagues registration opens
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Registration for the City of Columbia’s adult sports leagues has opened up.
You can register for the following:
Adult Kickball (Coed and Women’s Leagues)
AGES: 18 and older
FEE: $300 per team (coed league) and $150 per team (women’s league)
REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Sunday, February 27
SEASON: Begins Monday, Monday, March 14
Final Adult Kickball League (2) by Hannah Robinson on Scribd
Final Women's Kickball by Hannah Robinson on Scribd
Adult Softball (Men’s and Coed Leagues)
AGES: 18 and older
FEE: $300 per team
REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Sunday, February 27
SEASON: Begins Monday, March 14
Final Adult Softball League (1) by Hannah Robinson on Scribd
Registration ends on Sunday (February 27), according to officials.
Registration forms are available online or at any city recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 1111 Recreation Drive.
