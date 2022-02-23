SkyView
Why there is hope for those dealing with eating disorders

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of people who need care and support for eating disorders has only grown during the pandemic. Every day millions of individuals and their loved ones are affected by eating disorders.

The Columbia chapter of the National Eating Disorders Association, known as NEDA, will hold its annual walk to raise awareness this coming Saturday, February 26. Meet at the Russell House at the University of South Carolina at 1400 Greene Street in downtown Columbia. Check-in is at 10 a.m. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. The program and the walk will finish by noon.

Two Columbia-based advocates, Karen McMullen and Margaret Yeakel joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live to explain that the Columbia, SC NEDA Walk is a celebration of hope and strength, filled with body-positive activities, motivational guest speakers, and a short walk to symbolize unity in the fight against eating disorders. NEDA walks are inspirational, community-building events where passionate walkers raise money to fund eating disorders education, prevention, and support, as well as advocacy and research initiatives. Sign up at www.nedawalk.org/columbia2022.

NEDA is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders. NEDA supports individuals and families and serves as a catalyst for prevention, cures, and access to quality care.NEDA’s programs and services include eating disorder screenings, support groups, research studies, NEDA walks, legislative advocacy, and The Body Project. Eating disorders are widely misunderstood illnesses and support options are often inaccessible.  To combat this, NEDA raises awareness, builds communities of support and recovery, funds research, and puts life-saving resources into the hands of those in need.

