Soda City Live: The Mahogany Kitchen Cookie Cutters

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two sisters Jocelyn and Jessica Nelums, create an inclusive cookie-cutter line inspired by African American children.

The shapes include natural hairstyles and other ethnic features. Their motto is “baking together brings families together.”

To learn more, visit here or follow on Instagram @themahoganykitchenco.

The Nelums can also be reached by email, themahoganykitchenco@gmail.com.

