Soda City Live: The Mahogany Kitchen Cookie Cutters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two sisters Jocelyn and Jessica Nelums, create an inclusive cookie-cutter line inspired by African American children.

The shapes include natural hairstyles and other ethnic features. Their motto is “baking together brings families together.”

To learn more, visit here or follow on Instagram @themahoganykitchenco.

The Nelums can also be reached by email, themahoganykitchenco@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.