Soda City Live: The art of Krump dancing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here to the expressive dance style and impact it has on the hip hop dance community is Krump educator Davon “Lion Heart” Bush.

Krump is a style of dance that originated in the early 2000′s and has since made its way around the world.

Krump educator Davon “Lion Heart” Bush, explains the complex movements, his connection to the dance style and how he is working to educate people about Krump and change the perception people may have about it.

If you are interested in the classes Bush offers or want to learn more about Krumping from him in general follow him on social media.

