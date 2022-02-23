Richland County Recreation Commission votes on executive director issue, but gives no clarification on what the vote was for

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday night brought more questions than answers for the future of the Richland County Recreation Commission.

The seven commissioners reconvened after an executive session where they discussed Executive Director Lakita Watson.

Commissioner Stephen Venugopal motioned to “accept legal counsel’s recommendation” regarding the personnel issue. However, no clarification was given by commissioners either during the open session or afterward on what the recommendation was.

Commission attorney Bob Coble confirmed Watson is still employed, but gave no other details on her future nor any commission timeline.

“Obviously that’s very important, the public’s right to know. That’s balanced against when you’re dealing with personnel and legal matters,” Coble said. He later stated:

“Once the process plays out I think the public will know everything there is to know about this and any other matter.”

The board’s vote comes after Watson wrote the commission a letter on Feb. 10. The seven-page letter outlines concerns and grievances with members of the board, how they evaluated her performance and their conduct toward her and staff.

Watson wrote the board has created a “hostile” work environment and singled out Commissioners Alphonzo Anderson, James Mobley, Brittany Singleton, and Chair Donzetta Lindsay with a series of allegations.

WIS obtained the letter and published it on Feb. 16, the same day a special called meeting was scheduled to review a personnel matter involving Watson.

No action was taken that night, but commission attorney Bob Coble confirmed the letter was the matter in question.

Watson was hired as Executive Director in 2018.

Her predecessor, James Brown III, retired amid criminal charges. He was acquitted in December.

In February, the South Carolina State Ethics Commission ruled Brown did have to pay $35,750 for violating state ethics law.

The commission manages an almost $16 million budget for county parks and recreational programs. The county government funds the agency and the Richland County Legislative Delegation nominates commissioners (for the Governor’s approval).

Delegation Chair Rep. Leon Howard (D-Richland Co.) said he is hoping the commission will hire a candidate with a strong resume and people skills, after the relationship breakdown between Watson and the commission.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be involved in hiring a lot of people. A lot of times we make mistakes in hiring the resume only, but not the person,” Rep. Howard said.

He said a unified board and executive director is needed to serve the public in light of the importance the COVID-19 pandemic has put on recreation.

Rep. Seth Rose (D-Richland Co.) said the commission’s position in relation to county government and the delegation leads to a lack of oversight.

He said is looking to introduce a bill that would give legislative delegations the option to move recreation commissions under county governments and the human resources/legal departments they could provide.

“I think most of your viewers and most of my constituents would agree, that if you’re writing the checks, if you’re paying for the parks, then you should be overseeing them. There needs to be an accountability there,” he said.

He pointed to Columbia Parks and Recreation, which is run by the City of Columbia.

“How many pieces, how many complaints, how many news stories have there been on city parks and recreation? Not very many, if any. Okay? We have a reoccurring issue with, unfortunately, the recreation commission, the county parks, making waves, things not happening, complaints being filed. All I’m saying is what’s working inside the city limits is not apparently working outside the city limits,” he said.

Richland Co. Council Chairman Overture Walker did not return a request for comment, but previously sent WIS this statement in relation to the letter sent by Watson.

Thank you for reaching out to Richland County Council for comment on recent developments at the Richland County Recreation Commission. However, I think it would be presumptuous for County Council to comment on a story or allegations without knowing all the facts. Further, I think it’s imperative for the public to know that the Recreation Commission is not under the control or authority of the Richland County Council. They are a completely separate entity for which Richland County provides funding only.

Moreover, the Legislative Delegation is responsible for the appointment of commissioners to the Recreation Commission, who in turn hire an executive director who is answerable to the Commission. Hence, I think it would be prudent for County Council to defer to the Delegation for a response to your inquiry on this issue.

