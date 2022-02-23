Sumter police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the alleged gunman in a shooting that killed one and injured another.

Justice Dymel Peoples, 23, was identified as the suspected gunman in a shooting that happened Tuesday night around 9:45 in the parking lot of the Circle K on Broad Street and Alice Drive, according to police.

An initial investigation indicates that Peoples got a ride to the Circle K to meet with one of the victims. An argument began and shots were fired. According to police, Peoples ran from the scene.

Responding officers found 21-year-old Tyrell Javon Scarborough dead at the scene and a 20-year-old woman injured. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A witness with a young child was also fired on but neither were injured, according to police.

If you have any information, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

