SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another

Police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another
Police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another(Sumter Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the alleged gunman in a shooting that killed one and injured another.

Justice Dymel Peoples, 23, was identified as the suspected gunman in a shooting that happened Tuesday night around 9:45 in the parking lot of the Circle K on Broad Street and Alice Drive, according to police.

An initial investigation indicates that Peoples got a ride to the Circle K to meet with one of the victims. An argument began and shots were fired. According to police, Peoples ran from the scene.

Responding officers found 21-year-old Tyrell Javon Scarborough dead at the scene and a 20-year-old woman injured. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A witness with a young child was also fired on but neither were injured, according to police.

If you have any information, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that a deadly house fire in Forest Acres...
Fire Marshal: Deadly Forest Acres house fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg native’s mysterious death leaves family with questions
Police lights
Coroner identifies person killed in Newberry single-vehicle crash
At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
CPD investigating shooting, two injured
File photo of students in school.
DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares

Latest News

Joseph Barletto celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday with friends and family.
Summerville World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
wis
First Alert Forecast: Near record highs for the rest of this work week
Tuesday night brought more questions than answers for the future of the Richland County...
Richland County Recreation Commission votes on executive director issue, but gives no clarification on what the vote was for
Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Coroner: Twilite Manor resident had “severe pneumonia,” death remains under investigation