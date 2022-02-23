SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges near Broad River Road prison complex

File photo of someone pointing a gun
File photo of someone pointing a gun(Pexels)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested near the Broad River Road prison complex on drug charges.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Piney Grove Road. As SCDC police agents were returning to the prison, a man with a gun was chasing someone and ran in front of the agents’ car, according to officials.

Damien Belafonte Jones Counts, 43, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, pointing a firearm and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that a deadly house fire in Forest Acres...
Fire Marshal: Deadly Forest Acres house fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg native’s mysterious death leaves family with questions
Police lights
Coroner identifies person killed in Newberry single-vehicle crash
At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
CPD investigating shooting, two injured
File photo of students in school.
DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares

Latest News

Group, parents of Jamal Sutherlands urge Gen. Assembly to pass hate crime bill
Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead
Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 999 new cases Wednesday
Police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another
Sumter police search for suspect in shooting that killed one, injured another