Man arrested on drug charges near Broad River Road prison complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested near the Broad River Road prison complex on drug charges.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Piney Grove Road. As SCDC police agents were returning to the prison, a man with a gun was chasing someone and ran in front of the agents’ car, according to officials.

Damien Belafonte Jones Counts, 43, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, pointing a firearm and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

