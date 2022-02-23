SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jamal Sutherland’s parents push for passage of excessive use of force, hate crime bills

Amy Sutherland, the mother of Jamal Sutherland, spoke at a news conference Wednesday at the...
Amy Sutherland, the mother of Jamal Sutherland, spoke at a news conference Wednesday at the Statehouse in Columbia. The state's Legislative Black Caucus introduced two bills, including the Jamal Sutherland Justice Act.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips and Lisa Weismann
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus is encouraging the passage of a proposal that aims to prevent excessive use of force by law enforcement officers.

Lawmakers announced two bills at the South Carolina State House on Wednesday. House Bill H.4405 would require a mental health evaluation for inmates before court proceedings.

House Bill H.4406 would require guardians to receive notifications regarding the movement of a family member in the court system. It would also create penalties for excessive force by members of law enforcement.

The first bill has been called the Jamal Sutherland Justice Act and is named for the man who died while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center in January 2021.

Sutherland became unresponsive after two Charleston County detention deputies used Tasers multiple times on him as they forcibly removed him from his cell for a bond hearing.

Sutherland’s death was ruled a homicide. No charges were filed related to his death.

SPECIAL SECTION: Jamal Sutherland Death

Hours prior to his death, Sutherland was at a mental health facility, which called North Charleston Police after Sutherland allegedly assaulted someone.

Sutherland’s mother claims she never received notification that he was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that a deadly house fire in Forest Acres...
Fire Marshal: Deadly Forest Acres house fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg native’s mysterious death leaves family with questions
Police lights
Coroner identifies person killed in Newberry single-vehicle crash
At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
CPD investigating shooting, two injured
File photo of students in school.
DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
wis
First Alert Forecast: Near record highs for the rest of this work week
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold its weekly briefing...
‘There will likely never be zero COVID cases,’ SC health director says