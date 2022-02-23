SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm weather Thursday & Friday, but cooler weather is expected for your weekend

By Dominic Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Don’t get used to the warm weather! Cooler weather is moving in for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be mild. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

· Get ready for more warm weather through the end of your work week.

· Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

· Don’t get used to the warm weather though. Much cooler weather pushes in this weekend and early next week.

· Highs will be in the 60s Saturday, then the upper 50s by Sunday. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 60s early next week.

· Scattered showers are in your forecast for Sunday (40-50% chance).

First Alert Weather Story:

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts. We’re tracking cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight, temperatures will be on the mild side again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will be dry but a stray shower isn’t out of the question.

More warm weather is expected through the end of your work week as high pressure pushes more southerly flow into the Midlands.

In fact, highs will be near the low 80s by Thursday afternoon. We could be near the record high. The current record high is 83 degrees set back in 2018. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Your Thursday will not be a washout.

Warm weather is also expected Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. The current record high is 82 degrees set back in 1930. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the area.

Don’t get used to the warm weather though. Much cooler weather pushes in by the weekend into next week.

Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Your Sunday will be a tad cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. We’ll see a few scattered showers Sunday (40-50% chance) behind a cold front.

By Monday, highs will be in the low 60s. More 60s are in your forecast by Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Mild. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Warm. Highs near the low 80s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Still Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Cooler Day. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

