Democrats and Republicans praise tax cuts in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Republican-dominated South Carolina House has unanimously passed a $600 million income tax cut in less than 15 minutes of debate.

Much of that short time Wednesday was spent with Democrats praising the proposal.

Democratic Rep. David Weeks of Sumter called the tax cut the best thing since sliced bread for the working man in South Carolina.

The House plan cuts the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% next year and continues to reduce it to 6% over the next five years if the economy continues to grow.

Under the current South Carolina taxes, tax payers pay a range of income tax between zero to 7%, depending on their taxable income, according to SmartAsset.com.

SC Taxable Income Income Tax Rate $0-$3,110 0% $3,110-$6,220 3% $6,220-$9,330 4% $9,330-$12,440 5% $12,440-$15,560 6% More than $15,560 7%

The House plan simplifies the tax code to just three tax brackets:

SC Taxable Income Income Tax Rate $0-$3,200 0% $3,200-$16,040 3% More than $16,040 6.5%

The proposal heads to the Senate, where leaders propose an even bigger cut from 7% to 5.7% and also $1 billion in rebates.

