SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Democrats and Republicans praise tax cuts in South Carolina

House passes plan, Senate to debate next
The proposal heads to the Senate, where leaders propose an even bigger cut from 7% to 5.7% and...
The proposal heads to the Senate, where leaders propose an even bigger cut from 7% to 5.7% and also $1 billion in rebates.(WCSC/WIS)
By Jeffrey Collins and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Republican-dominated South Carolina House has unanimously passed a $600 million income tax cut in less than 15 minutes of debate.

Much of that short time Wednesday was spent with Democrats praising the proposal.

Democratic Rep. David Weeks of Sumter called the tax cut the best thing since sliced bread for the working man in South Carolina.

The House plan cuts the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% next year and continues to reduce it to 6% over the next five years if the economy continues to grow.

Under the current South Carolina taxes, tax payers pay a range of income tax between zero to 7%, depending on their taxable income, according to SmartAsset.com.

SC Taxable IncomeIncome Tax Rate
$0-$3,1100%
$3,110-$6,2203%
$6,220-$9,3304%
$9,330-$12,4405%
$12,440-$15,5606%
More than $15,5607%

The House plan simplifies the tax code to just three tax brackets:

SC Taxable IncomeIncome Tax Rate
$0-$3,2000%
$3,200-$16,0403%
More than $16,0406.5%

The proposal heads to the Senate, where leaders propose an even bigger cut from 7% to 5.7% and also $1 billion in rebates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that a deadly house fire in Forest Acres...
Fire Marshal: Deadly Forest Acres house fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg native’s mysterious death leaves family with questions
At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
CPD investigating shooting, two injured
Police lights
Coroner identifies person killed in Newberry single-vehicle crash
File photo of students in school.
DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares

Latest News

A new bill designed to crack down on drivers using phones while behind the wheel will advance...
SC Senate advances hands-free driving bill
Amy Sutherland, the mother of Jamal Sutherland, spoke at a news conference Wednesday at the...
Jamal Sutherland’s parents push for passage of excessive use of force, hate crime bills
Mahogany Kitchen
Soda City Live: The Mahogany Kitchen custom cookie cutters
Black Book Drive
Soda City Live: Donations needed for Black Book Drive
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm weather Thursday & Friday, but cooler weather is expected for your weekend