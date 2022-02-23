CPD investigating shooting, two injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department after two men were injured Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call at Willow Run Apartments on 511 Alcott Drive, near Alcorn Middle School.

At this time, officers have been in communication with medical staff regarding the victims’ condition, and say injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are investigating a shooting that injured two males at 511 Alcott Dr. (Willow Run Apts.) tonight. At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We are in communication w/doctors regarding the medical condition of the injured. pic.twitter.com/wqnDEQrKLU — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 23, 2022

Citizens on the scene have been interviewed by investigators and ballistic evidence has been collected, according to CPD.

The Columbia Police Department asks anyone with information to Contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.