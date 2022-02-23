SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CPD investigating shooting, two injured

At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department after two men were injured Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call at Willow Run Apartments on 511 Alcott Drive, near Alcorn Middle School.

At this time, officers have been in communication with medical staff regarding the victims’ condition, and say injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Citizens on the scene have been interviewed by investigators and ballistic evidence has been collected, according to CPD.

The Columbia Police Department asks anyone with information to Contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside an apartment...
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that a deadly house fire in Forest Acres...
Fire Marshal: Deadly Forest Acres house fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg native’s mysterious death leaves family with questions

Latest News

Tuesday night brought more questions than answers for the future of the Richland County...
Richland County Recreation Commission votes on executive director issue, but gives no clarification on what the vote was for
FILE PHOTO
SC businesses could face thousands in fines for firing unvaccinated workers under State House bill
The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that a deadly house fire in Forest Acres...
Fire Marshal: Deadly Forest Acres house fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Get ready for even warmer temperatures this week in the Midlands