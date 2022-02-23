SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that a deadly house fire in Forest Acres...
Fire Marshal: Deadly Forest Acres house fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg native’s mysterious death leaves family with questions
Police lights
Coroner identifies person killed in Newberry single-vehicle crash
At this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
CPD investigating shooting, two injured
File photo of students in school.
DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares

Latest News

A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages...
Counselor who allegedly threatened daughter’s softball coach arrested
Group, parents of Jamal Sutherlands urge Gen. Assembly to pass hate crime bill
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
File photo of someone pointing a gun
Man arrested on drug charges near Broad River Road prison complex