City defends decision to remove Robert E. Lee Highway marker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston responded to a letter from the state’s attorney general alleging the city violated the Heritage Act when it removed a highway marker back in July.

Charleston city spokesman Jack O’Toole said Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote the city on Feb. 17 to state the removal of the marker from the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science on July 20, 2021, violated the 2000 law.

In a response to Wilson’s letter, attorneys for the city argue the removal of the marker “did not violate the Heritage Act (or any other law) based on a plain reading of that statute and a 2021 decision by the South Carolina Supreme Court.”

The city’s argument that the removal did not violate the law was based on the following five points, O’Toole said:

The Heritage Act is four sentences long, and the first two sentences define precisely what is prohibited under the law, neither of which apply here. Those sentences read: “(A) No Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War, War Between the States, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Native American, or African-American History monuments or memorials erected on public property of the State or any of its political subdivisions may be relocated, removed, disturbed, or altered. No street, bridge, structure, park, preserve, reserve, or another public area of the State or any of its political subdivisions dedicated in memory of or named for any historic figure or historic event may be renamed or rededicated.” When a statute (such as the Heritage Act) is clear, courts enforce the statute based on the plain meaning of the words they contain – i.e., such a statute would not be interpreted so as to change or expand that plain meaning. Applying this well-established legal principle to the Heritage Act makes clear the legality of the city of Charleston’s actions in this matter. The first sentence of the Act (see “1″ above) states that “monuments or memorials” to certain specific wars or to Native American or African American history cannot be “relocated, removed, disturbed, or altered.” And while it is true that General Robert E. Lee served in the War Between the States, he is not himself that war, any more than Colonel Strom Thurmond is World War II, despite the senator’s indisputably valiant service in that conflict. In short, the plain meaning of war is just that – war. As to the second sentence of the Act (again “1″ above), it plainly prohibits only renaming and rededication. It does not prohibit relocations, removals, disturbances or alterations. Accordingly, although Robert E. Lee was an important “historic figure,” and the highway was -- assuming that news accounts of the era are accurate -- “dedicated” and “named” in his memory, at no time has the city of Charleston attempted to rename or rededicate the Robert E. Lee Memorial Highway. A 2021 Supreme Court case discusses the precise wording of Heritage Act and reiterated the named things that subsection 10-1-165(A) protects and those it does not protect. Pinckney v. Peeler , 434 S.C. 272, 294, 862 S.E.2d 906, 918 (2021). Applying the plain meaning of the Heritage Act and this 2021 decision to the marker removed by the City, it is clear that: 1) the first sentence of the Act does not cover the marker, and 2) the second sentence does not prohibit the city’s actions in this case.

Removal followed pleas from school

The letter states the principal of the Charleston Charter School of Math and Science wrote to the city on July 21, 2020, to inquire about the “possible removal of a highway marker in front of our gym,” which she described as a “pain point for our scholars, staff and community members for many years.”

The marker, she said, had become more visible after someone cut ivy that had grown over it and asked that the marker be “relocated swiftly so no harm comes to our school building.”

The principal made additional requests on Aug. 4 and Oct. 8, 2020, for the removal. In her message that October, she said the marker’s presence was causing “further posts on Facebook.”

“This marker does not represent our community,” the letter stated. “Perhaps something honoring those students who first integrated the Rivers campus would be far more appropriate.

Another request came on Feb. 16, 2021.

The city removed the marker on July 20, 2021, after “a full review of the Heritage Act and the circumstances giving rise to the numerous requests for the marker’s removal,” a letter to Wilson states.

Last week, the American Heritage Association also alleged the marker’s removal violated the Heritage Act.

“The Mayor’s decision to remove this cherished historical monument appears to be his unilateral action since the AHA has been unable to discover any record of City Council’s approval,” the group said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.