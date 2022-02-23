SkyView
Book Blackout Project with Jared Johnson

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rosewood resident Jared Johnson is asking the community to help him with a book drive.

Jared is the organizer of the " Book Blackout Project” and he is working to collect several books written by African American Authors with African American inspired characters. The goal is to obtain 20 copies of each book listed on his Amazon wishlist.

