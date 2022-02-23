Awareness: Honoring icons of Black History

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On this week’s show we continue to honor the icons of Black history.

From the Gullah Geechee culture of South Carolina to a local Black History Month Parade, we are making you aware of all of the great icons of Black History.

Watch Awareness on WIS News 10 on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon.

This week we are going to focus on the Gullah Geechee people of South Carolina - a culture mostly planted in the low county.The Gullah Geechee people are decedents of African slaves from different tribes who were brought to Charleston in the 1500s. This was ultimately the beginning of the Gullah people who intermingled different dialects and culture from their different African tribes.

To talk more the Gullah Geechee culture is North Charleston native Akua Page.She is the co-founder of the ‘Geechie Experience’ which is a platform that uses social media to preserve and promote the Gullah Geechie culture. Follow the Geechie Experience on Instagram @GeecheeExperience or visit tier website www.geecheeexperience.com.

Watch Awareness on WIS News 10 on Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon.

On Saturday, Feb. 26th local non-profit organization F.U.N.D.S., INC. which stands for FRIENDS UNITED as a NEIGHBORHOOD DEVELOPMENTAL SOCIETY will host their 17th annual Black History month parade in downtown Columbia. Earlier this week Billie Jean Shaw sat down with Oveta Glover, the founder of FUNDS and the one who had the vision to create this parade.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.