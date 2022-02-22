SkyView
Why and when might a Russian invasion happen in Ukraine?

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a move, many experts see as a potential trigger for further violence, Russian President Vladimir Putin today recognized as independent two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine where Russia has been backing separatist fighters since 2014 and where shelling has spiked in recent days.

And President Joe Biden’s national security advisors assembled at the White House today. NBC News confirmed that U.S. intelligence shows Putin has already given the order to invade Ukraine.

President Biden has agreed in principle to a summit with President Putin, provided there is no invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky convened his own security council today after publicly admonishing western leaders. He urged stronger action to head off a Russian invasion.

Joel Samuels is the director of the University of South Carolina’s Rule of Law Collaborative. He’s also the dean of the university’s College of Arts and Sciences. He joined WIS TV News to give insight into the Ukrainian situation based on his extensive knowledge of eastern Europe.

