SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Wild About Recycling

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, what do you do with old cell phones, used cooking oil, and beaten up bicycles? Get ready to line up and get rid of them the right way.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is offering Wild About Recycling. Susan O’Cain is the director of public relations. She joined WIS TV Midday to talk about the event now in its fourth year. Every year, more and more residents take advantage of the offering.

O’Cain explained that Wild About Recycling is a community partnership between Lexington and Richland counties, the City of Columbia, and Keep the Midlands Beautiful. A variety of items will be accepted including electronics, paper to shred, scrap metals, tires, and used cooking oils. (Materials from businesses will not be accepted.)

Cell phones and other mobile devices collected during the drop-off will be recycled as part of Gorillas on the Line—a global initiative aimed at reducing the demand for coltan and protecting gorilla habitats in the wild. Coltan is a mineral found in cell phones and other small electronics that is mined from areas where endangered gorillas live.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early. Last year, 900 cars passed through the drop-off area with volunteers collecting more than 41 tons of recyclables.

Vehicles will enter the drop-off area from Greystone Boulevard. Residents should always remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will help with traffic flow and collection of materials.

The Wild About Recycling free drop-off event for Lexington and Richland County residents is this Saturday, February 26 from 8 a.m. to noon.  Plan to get there early.

Once in line, it should take only about ten minutes to get through.

Questions? Call 803-576-2467 or go to www.riverbanks.org.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside an apartment...
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
Body found after house fire in Forest Acres
Coroner identifies woman found dead after house fire
The Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N.
Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved

Latest News

Talkin' Trash Tuesday- Wild about Recycling
Talkin' Trash Tuesday- Wild about Recycling
Daniel Vance, 16, and his foster sister. A poster for the event Daniel is hosting.
Midlands student holds basketball tournament to benefit youth homelessness
File photo of a library book shelf.
Richland Library releases upcoming events
Jimmy is a 2-year-old terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friend Friday: Jimmy