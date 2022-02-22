Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Wild About Recycling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, what do you do with old cell phones, used cooking oil, and beaten up bicycles? Get ready to line up and get rid of them the right way.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is offering Wild About Recycling. Susan O’Cain is the director of public relations. She joined WIS TV Midday to talk about the event now in its fourth year. Every year, more and more residents take advantage of the offering.

O’Cain explained that Wild About Recycling is a community partnership between Lexington and Richland counties, the City of Columbia, and Keep the Midlands Beautiful. A variety of items will be accepted including electronics, paper to shred, scrap metals, tires, and used cooking oils. (Materials from businesses will not be accepted.)

Cell phones and other mobile devices collected during the drop-off will be recycled as part of Gorillas on the Line—a global initiative aimed at reducing the demand for coltan and protecting gorilla habitats in the wild. Coltan is a mineral found in cell phones and other small electronics that is mined from areas where endangered gorillas live.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early. Last year, 900 cars passed through the drop-off area with volunteers collecting more than 41 tons of recyclables.

Vehicles will enter the drop-off area from Greystone Boulevard. Residents should always remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will help with traffic flow and collection of materials.

The Wild About Recycling free drop-off event for Lexington and Richland County residents is this Saturday, February 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. Plan to get there early.

Once in line, it should take only about ten minutes to get through.

Questions? Call 803-576-2467 or go to www.riverbanks.org.

