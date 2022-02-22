SkyView
State agencies and Cayce Police issue joint statement about displaced residents of care facility

A statement says a team of professionals from state agencies and Cayce Police have been working...
A statement says a team of professionals from state agencies and Cayce Police have been working non-stop to secure temporary placement for 12 residents who were placed in Emergency Protective Custody Friday after a resident was found dead on the property.
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After residents of Twilite Manor Adult Residential Care Facility in Cayce were placed into protective custody Friday, the Department of Social Services, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Aging, Department of Environmental Control, and the Cayce Police Department have issued a joint statement.

RELATED STORY | Officials: Cayce police felt grave concern for residents of assisted living facility

The statement says a team of professionals from state agencies and Cayce Police have been working non-stop to secure temporary placement for 12 residents who were placed in Emergency Protective Custody Friday after a resident was found dead on the property.

“While the number one priority is rehoming the displaced residents, the agencies have committed to an after-action review (AAR) of events in approximately 30 days to determine what process improvements can be made moving forward that are in the best interest of our state’s assisted living residents,” the statement said.

DHEC released its findings from the investigation on-site, Feb. 18.

According to DHEC’s findings, Twilite Manor residents were not provided breakfast, did not have medications administered, and sufficient staff was not available the morning of Feb. 18.

Belongings of residents will be collected Tuesday, according to the statement and residents will be relocated to longer-term placements secured by DSS.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

