SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked in Federal Appeals Court

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KLTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld a lower court decision Tuesday, which now temporarily blocks a South Carolina law banning abortions from occurring at six weeks.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill into law on Feb. 18, and the same day, a lawsuit challenging the ban was filed.

A federal district court in South Carolina issued a preliminary injunction blocking the law while the litigation proceeded.

The Fourth Circuit upheld the preliminary injunction in full, and the court of appeals says the district court’s conclusion does not present a “close call.”

Malissa Burnette of Burnette Shutt & McDaniel says they will continue to fight against attempts denying access to health care.

“We are thrilled that the Court of Appeals has again blocked South Carolina from moving law backward for people in our state,” Burnette said.

The Communications Director of the S.C. Governor’s Office, Brian Symmes says McMaster will take this case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

“As the governor has said before, there is no more worthy investment of our time and energy than fighting to protect the right to life,” Symmes said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside an apartment...
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
Body found after house fire in Forest Acres
Fire Marshal: Forest Acres fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
The Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N.
Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved

Latest News

File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead
Body found after house fire in Forest Acres
Fire Marshal: Forest Acres fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
File photo of students in school.
DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares
The Rev. Jacques E. Fabre, C.S., was announced Tuesday as the new 14th Bishop-elect of...
First Black man named to serve as 14th Bishop of Charleston