Soda City Live: National Margarita Day with Coa Agaveria Y Cocina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For National Margarita Day, Coa Agaveria Y Cocina is sharing an easy recipe that you can make at home!

Hannah Cumler goes behind the bar with bartender Nick White, to whip up an easy cucumber margarita, as well as learn more about the full cocktail list offered at Coa.

Located on Lady Street in downtown Columbia, the modern Mexican restaurant offers unique dishes and some traditional favorites. For more information, visit Coa’s website: https://www.coaagaveria.com/

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.