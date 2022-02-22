SkyView
Soda City Live: National Margarita Day with Coa Agaveria Y Cocina

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For National Margarita Day, Coa Agaveria Y Cocina is sharing an easy recipe that you can make at home!

Hannah Cumler goes behind the bar with bartender Nick White, to whip up an easy cucumber margarita, as well as learn more about the full cocktail list offered at Coa.

Located on Lady Street in downtown Columbia, the modern Mexican restaurant offers unique dishes and some traditional favorites. For more information, visit Coa’s website: https://www.coaagaveria.com/

