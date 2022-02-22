Soda City Live- Mindfulness exercise for Heart Month
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In honor of Heart Month, Shannon Watson joins Soda City Live for a mindfulness exercise that you can do at work or at home. She walks the anchors through a short series and educates them on the importance of stress reduction when it comes to proper heart health. For more on Watson, visit her website: https://www.swatsonsolutions.com/
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.