Soda City Live- Mindfulness exercise for Heart Month

In honor of Heart Month, Shannon Watson joins Soda City Live for a mindfulness exercise that you can do at work or at home. She walks the anchors through a short series and educates them on the importance of stress reduction when it comes to proper heart health. For more on Watson, visit her website: https://www.swatsonsolutions.com/

