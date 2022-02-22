Soda City Live: “Cooking with Pumpkin”
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gwen Taylor is the owner of Pumpkin’s Specialties Catering and the host of the YouTube show “Cooking with Pumpkin.”
Taylor is a native of Beaufort, South Carolina, and a current Columbia resident. She stopped by Soda City Live to demonstrate how to make her favorite Gullah Geechee-inspired dish, Shrimp and Grits.
Ingredients:
- 1-cup of quick grits
- 4-cups of water or broth
- Butter
- Cheese (of your choice)
- Shrimp (fresh)
- Bacon
- Onions
- Green Peppers
You can find Taylor’s Facebook Page, here.
