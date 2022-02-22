SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: “Cooking with Pumpkin”

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gwen Taylor is the owner of Pumpkin’s Specialties Catering and the host of the YouTube show “Cooking with Pumpkin.”

Taylor is a native of Beaufort, South Carolina, and a current Columbia resident. She stopped by Soda City Live to demonstrate how to make her favorite Gullah Geechee-inspired dish, Shrimp and Grits.

Ingredients:

  • 1-cup of quick grits
  • 4-cups of water or broth
  • Butter
  • Cheese (of your choice)
  • Shrimp (fresh)
  • Bacon
  • Onions
  • Green Peppers
  • Onions

You can find Taylor’s Facebook Page, here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside an apartment...
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
Body found after house fire in Forest Acres
Fire Marshal: Forest Acres fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
The Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N.
Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved

Latest News

The art of Krumping
Soda City Live: The art of Krump dancing
The art of Krumping
Soda City Live: The art of Krump dancing
Soda City Live: Low Country Shrimp and Grits
Soda City Live: Low Country Shrimp and Grits
National Margarita Day
Soda City Live: National Margarita Day with Coa Agaveria Y Cocina