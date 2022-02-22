One dead in single-vehicle crash in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash in Newberry.

The incident happened on Monday around 6:10 p.m. on US 76 near Jalapa Road.

The deceased was driving down US 76 when they ran off the road. They overcorrected which caused the Jeep to cross the center line and overturn in the road, according to troopers.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.