SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Hate crimes case in Ahmaud Arbery killing now in hands of jury

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black and violating his civil rights. (CNN)
By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — They chased, shot and killed a running Black man who was unarmed and committed no crimes, and left a trail of racist text messages and social media posts in the months and years before the shooting.

Whether the three white men previously found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are also convicted of federal hate crimes is now in the hands of a different jury.

The jury of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person received the case Monday following a week-long trial in U.S. District Court in the port city of Brunswick. They adjourned for the night after about three hours of deliberations, which were to resume Tuesday morning.

The trial closed Monday with prosecutors saying 25-year-old Arbery’s slaying on a residential street was motivated by “pent-up racial anger” revealed by the defendants’ electronic messages as well as by witnesses who testified to hearing them make racist tirades and insults.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video may contain disturbing content.

The federal hate crimes trial in Arbery's death has begun. (CNN, POOL, WSB, COURTESY S. LEE MERRITT|FAMILY PHOTOS|JASMINE ARBERY, AMATEUR VIDEO, GETTY IMAGES)

“All three defendants told you loud and clear, in their own words, how they feel about African Americans,” prosecutor Tara Lyons told the jury Monday.

Defense attorneys insisted past racist statements by their clients offered no proof that they targeted Arbery because of his race. They urged the jury to set aside emotions when deciding the case.

“It’s natural for you to want retribution or revenge,” said Pete Theodocion, the attorney for defendant William “Roddie” Bryan attorney. “But we have to elevate ourselves ... even if it’s the tough thing.”

It’s been nearly two years since Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after a chase through a subdivision just outside Brunswick. The slaying was captured in a graphic cellphone video that sparked widespread outrage.

Basic facts of the case aren’t disputed. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after he was spotted running past their home. Bryan, a neighbor, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded the video of Travis McMichael firing the fatal shots at point-blank range.

Police found Arbery had no weapon and no stolen items. Prosecutors said he was merely out jogging.

Travis McMichael’s attorney, Amy Lee Copeland, told the jury that prosecutors presented no evidence that he “ever spoke to anyone about Mr. Arbery’s death in racial terms.” She said her client opened fire in self-defense after Arbery tried to take away his shotgun.

Greg McMichael’s attorney, A.J. Balbo, argued that his client initiated the chase not because Arbery was a Black man, but because he was “THE man” the McMichaels had seen in security camera videos taken from a neighboring house under construction.

The McMichaels and Bryan were all convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court. The U.S. Justice Department charged them separately in federal court with hate crimes, alleging that all three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he’s Black.

Regardless of the outcome of the hate crimes case, the McMichaels have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for their murder convictions. Bryan also received a life sentence, with parole possible only after he’s served at least 30 years.

FBI agents uncovered roughly two dozen racist text messages and social media posts from the McMichaels and Bryan in the years and months preceding the shooting.

For instance, in 2018, Travis McMichael commented on a Facebook video of a Black man playing a prank on a white person: “I’d kill that f----ing n-----.”

Some witnesses testified they heard the McMichaels’ racist statements firsthand. A woman who served under Travis McMichael in the U.S. Coast Guard a decade ago said he called her “n—— lover,” after learning she’d dated a Black man. Another woman testified Greg McMichael had ranted angrily in 2015 when she remarked on the death of civil rights activist Julian Bond, saying, “All those Blacks are nothing but trouble.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside an apartment...
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
The Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N.
Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved
FILE PHOTO (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller)
Airman assigned at Shaw Air Force Base dies overseas in Niger

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Russia recognizes Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas
Queen Elizabeth II, shown in this file photo, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Queen still has mild COVID-19 symptoms, cancels online meetings
A California fisherman is counting his blessings after he fell off his boat and had no choice...
Fisherman stranded at sea says kids motivated 5-hour swim to safety
The Food and Drug Administration says while it’s continuing to monitor new data, officials...
Additional COVID booster dose may be recommended in fall