First Black man to serve as 14th Bishop of Charleston

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston introduced the new 14th Bishop of Charleston at a Tuesday morning announcement.

The Rev. Jacques E. Fabre, 66, was selected by Pope Francis to succeed Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone, who announced his retirement in December 2020.

Fabre, born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, will hold the title bishop-elect until he is installed on April 29.

In addition to being the first Black Bishop of Charleston, he is also the first priest of a religious order for the Diocese of Charleston, coming from the Missionaries of St. Charles.

Fabre currently serves as administrator at San Felipe de Jesús Mission in Forest Park, Georgia and the local superior of the Scalabrinian priests in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fabre immigrated to New York City while he was in high school and completed his secondary high school education. He attended St. John’s University (Jamaica, New York); St. Michael’s College (Toronto, Ontario, Canada); Chicago Theological Union (Hyde Park, Illinois); and Scalabrini House of Theology (Chicago, Illinois).

He received a Master’s in Divinity and a Licentiate in Human Mobility from the Pontifical Urbaniana College in Rome. He was ordained to the priesthood in Brooklyn, New York on October 10, 1986, for the Community of Missionaries of St. Charles.

Guglielmone announced in December 2020 he planned to retire in accordance with Vatican law requiring him to submit his resignation on his 75th birthday.

Guglielmone was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of Charleston on March 25, 2009, in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

The diocese, which covers all of South Carolina, was established on July 11, 1820, by His Holiness Pope Pius VII making it the seventh oldest Roman Catholic district in the United States. It is composed of 117 parishes and missions and 350,000 people.

