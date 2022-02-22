First Alert Forecast: Get ready for even warmer temperatures this week in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Near record-high temperatures are in your forecast this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be mild. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Get ready for much warmer weather this week! In fact, we’re tracking near-record high temperatures Wednesday through Friday.

Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid 80s by Friday.

Don’t get used to the warm weather though. Much cooler weather pushes in this weekend and early next week.

Highs will be in the 60s this weekend, then cool into the low to mid 50s by Monday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Enjoy the warm weather because it won’t last long! Much colder weather pushes in by the weekend into early next week.

Tonight, temperatures will be on the mild side. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Much warmer weather will push in through the week. In fact, we could be near-record highs Wednesday through Friday.

In fact, on Wednesday, highs will be in the low 80s. The current record high is 82 degrees set back in 2018. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two (20% chance).

More warm warmer weather is expected by Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s by afternoon. The current record high is 83 degrees set back in 2018. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Your Thursday will not be a washout.

Warm weather is also expected Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The current record high is 82 degrees set back in 1930. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the area.

Don’t get used to the warm weather. Much cooler weather pushes in by the weekend into next week.

Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a few scattered showers Sunday (40% chance) with a cold front.

Behind the cold front, by Monday, highs will drop into the low to mid 50s. We’re back in the low 60s for Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Mild. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Warm. Near-record highs. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Even warmer. Near-record highs. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Still warm. Near-record highs. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Cooler Day. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 60.

Monday: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

