SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares

File photo of students in school.
File photo of students in school.(wdbj7)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released new guidance for schools and daycares in order to transition from Test to Stay (TST) and quarantine to learning without disruptions from COVID-19.

“DHEC recognizes that our state’s two-year response to this virus has had a significant impact on our families, children, and educators,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer. “Our updated guidance recognizes that COVID-19 is an illness that we now need to treat and manage as endemic, and will help our schools, childcare centers, and ultimately all of us make that transition. At the same time, it also allows us to respond quickly should another surge or impactful new variant arise.”

The guidance is similar to the pre-COVID-19 flu protocol issued by DHEC.

Here are the highlights:

  • The guidance applies to individual schools, not entire school districts and childcare centers.
  • Schools and childcare centers may suspend Test to Stay or quarantine once they have had two consecutive weeks with less than 10 percent of all students and staff having COVID-19.
    When Test to Stay or quarantine has stopped,     contact tracing and testing and masking of close contacts without symptoms is no longer required
  • The first two-week period ends Feb. 28, 2022
    Based on week-one data (week of Feb. 21) and if the trend of low cases continues, DHEC anticipates that most schools and childcare centers will have the option to suspend Test to Stay or quarantine on March 1, 2022.
  • Schools will continue to report the number of cases to DHEC on a weekly basis.
    If a school or childcare center that has suspended Test to Stay or quarantine and has two consecutive weeks with     10 percent or more of all students and staff having COVID-19, either Test to Stay or Quarantine will need to be reinstated.
  • Isolation requirements for those who have COVID-19 will remain unchanged.

For more on the updated guidance, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside an apartment...
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
Body found after house fire in Forest Acres
Fire Marshal: Forest Acres fire accidental, smoking materials contributed
The Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N.
Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved

Latest News

With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
File photo of a rapid at-home test.
DHEC to close testing sites, stop daily case reporting
Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the...
Family gathers to celebrate former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s life, local mental health professional offers advice
Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets...
Canada police arrest dozens in attempt to end COVID-19 protests