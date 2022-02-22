Body found after house fire in Forest Acres

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - A body was found after a house fire in Forest Acres.

The Forest Acres Police Department says a call about the fire came in around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department extinguished the fire in the 5400 block of Pinestraw Road. After the fire was out, a body was found inside the home, according to officials.

Another family member was able to make it out of the house.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death and confirm the person’s identity.

The fire marshall is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

