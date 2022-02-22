SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A singer who found fame on “America’s Got Talent” died Saturday.

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.

She talked about battling cancer when she performed an original song on the show in 2021. The performance earned her a rare and coveted “golden buzzer” from lead judge Simon Cowell, along with a standing ovation from the audience.

Her performance of “It’s Okay” has now racked up more than 200 million views. However, she pulled out of the quarterfinals due to her declining health.

In a statement, her family wrote, “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave so many through her music.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting
The Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N.
Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Officials: Cayce police felt grave concern for residents of assisted living facility

Latest News

People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine president to nation: ‘We are not afraid of anyone’
Prospect of conflict looms
Why and when might a Russian invasion happen in Ukraine?
Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons