Participants needed for UofSC study that teaches you how to eat well

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re an African American between the ages of 18 and 65, there’s a research study at the University of South Carolina looking for participants. The 12-month nutrition study will challenge the way you view food.

The study is called the DG3D. That stands for Diet Guidelines: 3 Dietary Patterns.

Dr. Mary Wilson is the project manager of the DG3D project. She’s at the Prevention Research Center at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health. She appeared on WIS TV’s new 3 p.m. show called Soda City Live.

In the upcoming research study, participants will learn how to improve their diet and reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. It lasts 12 months.

Participants must meet the following criteria in order to participate:

African American

Be between the ages of 18-65 years

Live in the Columbia area

Not currently pregnant

Be free of type 2 diabetes

Not currently taking prescription medicine to control type 2 diabetes

Be able to attend all monitoring visits

Be willing to be randomized to either of the three diets

Not currently following a vegan, vegetarian, or Mediterranean diet

The study is free for participants.

To sign up for the study, go to https://dg3d.org. For questions, please call us at 803-777-1214.

