One injured in stabbing in Saluda
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Police Department is investigating a stabbing that injured one.
The incident happened on Friday around 5:45 p.m. on LaSalle Street.
One male was taken to a hospital in Augusta.
The case is under investigation by SPD.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
