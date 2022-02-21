One injured in stabbing in Saluda

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Police Department is investigating a stabbing that injured one.

The incident happened on Friday around 5:45 p.m. on LaSalle Street.

One male was taken to a hospital in Augusta.

The case is under investigation by SPD.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.