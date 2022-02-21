SkyView
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Gray News staff and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WAVE/Gray News) - Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win has been invalidated “and all purse money forfeited,” according to Monday’s ruling by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The horse was disqualified for a positive drug test.

Bob Baffert, the horse’s trainer, is suspended 90 days and fined $7,500.

The Prontico colt won Baffert his record seventh Kentucky Derby on May 1, 2021, WAVE reported.

Eight days later, the trainer announced the horse has tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day, in a post-Derby drug test.

In June 2021, Baffert was suspended from racing horses at Churchill Downs for two years.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

