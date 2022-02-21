SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Infant found alive in Colo. apartment with 5 dead adults

Investigators are working to determine how the people in the apartment died. (KUSA via CNN)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - Police are investigating after five people were found dead in a Colorado apartment. An infant and a sixth adult were recovered alive from the scene.

Emergency personnel responded around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the North Range Crossing Apartments in Commerce City, Colorado, on a report of several people who were unconscious. Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside an apartment.

Another adult and an infant, estimated to be about 4 months old, were also inside the apartment. They were taken to the hospital. Police say the baby underwent a checkup and is doing fine. The adult was talking to officers.

Investigators are working to determine how the people in the apartment died. They say it does not appear to be a crime of violence, and they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

“I hope the parents were not in there, but I’ve been doing this long enough I would probably be safe to suggest that the parents probably were inside,” Police Chief Clint Nichols said. “And so, for the infant, that’s going to be a long time without parents.”

Nichols says there were unknown substances “that could be described as illicit narcotics” inside the apartment. Tests will be needed to determine what those substances are.

Nichols also says firefighters tested the apartment for hazardous gas. The test came back negative.

A hazardous materials team is sweeping the apartment to ensure there is no danger to investigators.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
One dead after Columbia apartment complex shooting
The Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N.
Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Officials: Cayce police felt grave concern for residents of assisted living facility

Latest News

Investigators are working to determine how the people in the apartment died.
Police chief speaks after 5 found dead in Colo. apartment
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting
File photo of a rapid at-home test.
DHEC to close testing sites, stop daily case reporting
FILE PHOTO
One dead after Columbia apartment complex shooting