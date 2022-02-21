SkyView
Hawkins’ Walkoff Sacrifice Fly Lifts Clemson Over Indiana 5-4 in 10 Innings

By Baseball CU Athletics
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Bryar Hawkins’ sacrifice fly with one out in the 10th inning scored Benjamin Blackwell for the walkoff run in Clemson’s 5-4 victory over Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 3-0 on the season, while Hoosiers fell to 0-3.

Phillip Glaser belted a solo homer in the top of the first inning, then Caden Grice lofted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. Pinch-hitter Brock Tibbitts grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the third inning, then Grice responded again with a two-run homer, his first of the year, in the bottom of the third inning to give Clemson a 3-2 lead. It also extended his hitting streak to 11 games dating to 2021.

In the sixth inning, Bobby Whalen lined a two-out double to score the tying run, then pinch-hitter Ethan Vecrumba walked with the bases loaded to give Indiana the lead. In the seventh inning, pinch-hitter Tyler Corbitt drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to tie the score 4-4.

In the 10th inning, Blackwell and Dylan Brewer led off with singles, then Blackwell advanced to third base on Cooper Ingle’s fielder’s choice. Hawkins then belted a 2-2 pitch to right field. Blackwell tagged up and slid home safely for the winning run.

Grice (1-0) earned his first career win by pitching a scoreless 10th inning with one strikeout. Braydon Tucker (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host College of Charleston on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACCNX.

Copyright 2022 Clemson University Athletics. All rights reserved.

