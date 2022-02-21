Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Pine Ridge Chief of Police was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct.

William Parker, 65, was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and 3rd-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Parker was arrested by LCSD on Friday night.

Parker was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and was released after meeting the conditions of his bond, according to deputies.

No other information was released.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

