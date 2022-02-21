First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record high temperatures this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking near-record highs in the Midlands this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two could develop. Rain chances are around 20% or less. Highs will warm into the upper 70s. It will be breezy, too.

· Get ready for much warmer weather this week! In fact, we’re tracking near-record high temperatures Wednesday through Friday.

· Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday and in the mid 80s by Thursday. We’ll be back in the low 80s Thursday.

· Don’t get used to the warm weather though. Much cooler weather pushes in this weekend and early next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking near-record highs in the Midlands this week, but don’t get used to it. Much colder weather pushes in by the weekend into early next week.

Tonight, some of us will see a few showers here and there in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, it will be warm and breezy in the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies. Our skies will become partly cloudy by afternoon. An isolated shower is possible (20%).

Much warmer weather will push in through the week. In fact, we could be near-record highs Wednesday through Friday.

In fact, on Wednesday, highs will be in the low 80s. The current record high is 82 degrees set back in 2018. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower (20% chance).

Even warmer weather is expected by Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s by afternoon. The current record high is 83 degrees set back in 2018. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.

Warm weather is still expected Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. The current record high is 82 degrees set back in 1930. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the area.

Don’t get used to the warm weather. Much cooler weather pushes in by the weekend into next week.

Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a few scattered showers Sunday (40% chance).

By Monday and Tuesday, highs will drop into the low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Overnight low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Warmer. Near-record highs. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Even warmer. Near-record highs. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Still warm. Near-record highs. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Cooler Day. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 60.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.

