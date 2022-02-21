SkyView
City of Columbia Rec. Dept. hosting baseball clinic

File photo of a baseball game.
File photo of a baseball game.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting a youth baseball clinic and the deadline to sign up is nearing.

The City of Columbia’s 2022 Spring Baseball Clinic is for youth baseball players aged 7 to 14. And it’s FREE.

The registration ends on March 13.

The clinic will take place on March 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Earlewood Park. The coaches include Columbia High School’s Coach Trapp, Eau Claire’s Coach Redman and C.A. Johnson’s Coach Dean.

You can sign up online, at the City’s recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 1111 Recreation Drive.

For more information, click here or call the Parks and Rec Dept. at 803-545-3100.

