City of Columbia Rec. Dept. hosting baseball clinic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting a youth baseball clinic and the deadline to sign up is nearing.

The City of Columbia’s 2022 Spring Baseball Clinic is for youth baseball players aged 7 to 14. And it’s FREE.

The registration ends on March 13.

Baseball Clinic by Hannah Robinson on Scribd

The clinic will take place on March 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Earlewood Park. The coaches include Columbia High School’s Coach Trapp, Eau Claire’s Coach Redman and C.A. Johnson’s Coach Dean.

You can sign up online, at the City’s recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 1111 Recreation Drive.

For more information, click here or call the Parks and Rec Dept. at 803-545-3100.

