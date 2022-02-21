SkyView
Charleston Animal Society pleads for better animal treatment after dog shootings

The Charleston Animal Society says animal cruelty isn’t just about the animals, but it’s a...
The Charleston Animal Society says animal cruelty isn't just about the animals, but it's a community problem.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Lauren Quinlan and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is asking for better animal treatment after they say three dogs were shot in Orangeburg County in the last month.

The Charleston Animal Society says animal cruelty isn’t just about the animals, but it’s a community problem.

Sabrina Faircloth is fostering one of the three dogs.

“Samson was in the face, he lost an eye because of it, thank goodness there was no brain damage,” Faircloth says. “Here we’ve got Marshall who lost a leg, and now we got the third one who’s actually going to lose both of his back legs.”

Samson is safe at a shelter in Pennsylvania, Fred remains hospitalized while he awaits amputation and Marshall’s recovering at a foster home in Columbia.

“We are calling for an investigation to find out who’s responsible for this, and it’s all in the same area, and it’s all dogs that appear friendly, so it’s very concerning,” Aldwin Roman with the Charleston Animal Society says.

The organization believes these crimes call for felony animal cruelty if they find the animals were shot for no reason.

“We know someone must have seen something so we are hoping that reward will not only hopefully motivate someone to come forward but really to show how serious these crimes are,” Roman says.

Faircloth has been fostering dogs for about three years. She says she’s heard of dogs being shot before, but nothing like this.

“We are trying to figure out a way we can help our community realize,” Faircloth says. “Don’t do something like this; it’s not the way to help animals stay out of your yard or something. Call animal control, and we’ll get somebody out there to pick the dogs up, and we’ll find a rescue for them.”

The Charleston Animal Society says South Carolina ranks in the bottom third with animal protection laws. The organization wants the community to contact their legislator and ask them to advocate for animals in the state.

All three dogs are looking to make a full recovery, and Faircloth says there are some people possibly looking to adopt Marshall.

For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of those involved in the shooting of the dogs.

They ask you to contact Orangeburg law enforcement at (803) 534-0045 or (803) 534-3550 if you or someone you know has any information.

