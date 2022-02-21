SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say

A Tennessee boy died in a forklift accident.
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after a forklift overturned, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced the teenager, identified as Jayden Dalton, was killed when the forklift that he was on overturned on top of him in a lot of an equipment rental business, WSMV reports.

Police said Dalton and another teen started the engines of the machinery on the lot.

A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.

Jayden Brown attended Maplewood High School in Nashville. The school released a statement offering condolences to Brown’s family members and friends while announcing that grief counselors would be available for those mourning.

The police department classified the death as accidental.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting
The Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N.
Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Officials: Cayce police felt grave concern for residents of assisted living facility

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut