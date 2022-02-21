Allen University to become an Apple campus by spring 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Allen University officials have announced their plan to be a fully functioning Apple campus by the spring semester of 2022.

Faculty, staff and administrators began receiving Apple products during the summer of 2021. After spring registration, all students in good standing will receive a MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip, according to officials.

“Becoming an Apple Campus was informed in part by the multi-sensory learning and capabilities Apple products provide, as well as the view that such a path creates possibilities not generally available across the breadth of a typical campus,” President Dr. Ernest McNealey continued.

Apple experts are set to provide assistance to learn the hardware and software, according to Dr. Eric Gamble, VP for Information Technology and Planning.

“Allen wants to provide an immersive environment where students get exposure and experiences that can propel the use of technology beyond the status of ‘just a tool.’ We want them to be so deeply engrossed with their thematic cares that their curiosity and creativity is amplified with MacBook Air” Gamble concluded.

