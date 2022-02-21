SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Allen University to become an Apple campus by spring 2022

File photo of a Apple logo on a computer.
File photo of a Apple logo on a computer.(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Allen University officials have announced their plan to be a fully functioning Apple campus by the spring semester of 2022.

Faculty, staff and administrators began receiving Apple products during the summer of 2021. After spring registration, all students in good standing will receive a MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip, according to officials.

“Becoming an Apple Campus was informed in part by the multi-sensory learning and capabilities Apple products provide, as well as the view that such a path creates possibilities not generally available across the breadth of a typical campus,” President Dr. Ernest McNealey continued.

Apple experts are set to provide assistance to learn the hardware and software, according to Dr. Eric Gamble, VP for Information Technology and Planning.

“Allen wants to provide an immersive environment where students get exposure and experiences that can propel the use of technology beyond the status of ‘just a tool.’ We want them to be so deeply engrossed with their thematic cares that their curiosity and creativity is amplified with MacBook Air” Gamble concluded.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting.
The Greenville County mother of two was last seen January 30 at a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N.
Alexis Ware’s family pleads for help; FBI says they’re not involved
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Officials: Cayce police felt grave concern for residents of assisted living facility

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Victim identified in Columbia apartment shooting
File photo of police lights
One injured in stabbing in Saluda
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
Fmr. Pine Ridge Chief of Police charged with criminal sexual conduct
GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide showed an increase last week...
SC gas prices continue to climb, state average now at $3.29