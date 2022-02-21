SkyView
Airman assigned at Shaw Air Force Base dies overseas in Niger

FILE PHOTO (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller)
FILE PHOTO (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller)(Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller | 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) - An airman assigned with the 20th Security Forces Squadron of Shaw Air Force Base has died, the United States Air Force released in a statement.

Staff Sergeant Dennis F. Melton, 27, died February 18 in a non-combat-related incident. The U.S. Air Force release says Sgt. Melton was at the Nigerian Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger when the incident occurred.

Sgt. Melton was from Waverly, Tennessee.

“The United States Air Force is deeply saddened to announce the death of an Airman who was deployed with the 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron,” the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation.

