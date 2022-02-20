SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Softball Wins Bash at the Beach Tournament with 6-2 Victory

UofSC Softball
UofSC Softball(South Carolina Athletics)
By Brian Alden
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – The South Carolina softball team finished the weekend 5-0, winning the Bash at the Beach Tournament with a 6-2 win Sunday (Feb. 20) against host Coastal Carolina. The Gamecocks improved to 8-2 on the season.

Riley Blampied and Emma Sellers each had two hits on the day, with Blampied connecting on her second home run of the season. Five other Gamecocks had a hit in the game, while four different players drove in a run. The Gamecocks fell behind in the first as Coastal Carolina led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back hits to plate a run.

South Carolina starting pitcher Kelsey Oh would be perfect over the next five innings, as she would not allow a base runner again until the seventh inning. 

Carolina tied the game in the top of the second. Sellers led off with an infield single and Aaliyah White was hit by a pitch. After a groundout moved them up a base, the throw home by the Chanticleer’s left fielder was wild off a Carlie Henderson fly out, allowing Sellers to score.

The Gamecocks took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring twice. White led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a groundout, and then scored on a groundball by Henderson. Henderson would later score on a single by Hannah Kumiyama. 

With one out in the fifth, Blampied connected on the Gamecocks eighth home run in five games, a solo shot to right-center. Sellers followed with a double down the right field line, before stealing third, and scoring on a passed ball. 

South Carolina added one final run in the sixth as Henderson led off with a single to left. She stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and then came home on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Fabian. The Chanticleers added a run in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run with one away. 

Oh earned her second complete game victory of the weekend, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out a season-high eight batters. 

The Gamecocks travel to Georgia Southern Wednesday, February 23, for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Cayce police concerned about conditions at assisted living facility where man was found dead
Officials: Cayce police felt grave concern for residents of assisted living facility
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
For each individual incident, the Charleston Animal Society is offering $5,000 for the...
Charleston Animal Society offering $15,000 reward for information on dog shootings
FILE PHOTO
One dead after Columbia apartment complex shooting
File photo of a rapid at-home test.
DHEC to close testing sites, stop daily case reporting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - South Carolina's Aliyah Boston shoots a free throw against Maryland during an NCAA...
Boston ties SEC mark, No. 1 Gamecocks top Lady Vols 67-53
Clemson Logo FILE PHOTO
No. 15/12 Tigers Upset No. 6/5 Huskies
South Carolina basketball
Couisnard’s 33 points propel South Carolina past LSU 77-75
Clemson baseball
Clemson Scores 19 Unanswered Runs To Down Hoosiers 19-4