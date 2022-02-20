One dead after Columbia apartment complex shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Columbia that left one man dead.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 1601 Longcreek Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening. An unresponsive man was located outside of the Park Apartments and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

